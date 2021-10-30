185,000 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 712.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 415,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

