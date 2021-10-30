$16.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce $16.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.67 million and the highest is $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $37.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $90.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

