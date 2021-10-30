150,000 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Blackstone Inc owned 1.85% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVSA. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,386,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,385,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.76 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.