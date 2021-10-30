15,000 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $129.37 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day moving average is $202.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.