149,012 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PERI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $214,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

