1,351,270 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,351,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

