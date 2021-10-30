13,074 Shares in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of FG New America Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OPFI stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60.
FG New America Acquisition Profile
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
