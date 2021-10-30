13,074 Shares in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of FG New America Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPFI stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

