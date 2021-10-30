1,205,100 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ping Identity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

