1,088,597 Shares in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,088,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,506,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $13.80 on Friday. Vaccitech plc has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VACC. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

