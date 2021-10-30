1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $29.97. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 9,076 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067 over the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

