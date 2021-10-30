$1.80 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Jabil posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.96. 854,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,890 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.