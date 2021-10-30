$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.00. 723,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,131. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

