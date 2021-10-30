$1.59 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.57. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. 5,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.