$1.57 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.84. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,469. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,679,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

