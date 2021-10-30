$1.34 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.43. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. 363,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $123.72.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

