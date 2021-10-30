$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $335.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,421,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

