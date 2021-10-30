$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.11. 193,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,198. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.