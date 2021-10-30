$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

PRGS stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 323,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Progress Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.