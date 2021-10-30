$0.72 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 908,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 413.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

