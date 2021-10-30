$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $740,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Granite Construction by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 645,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

