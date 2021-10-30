$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Safehold posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 833,404 shares of company stock valued at $62,973,159 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 140,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,126. Safehold has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

