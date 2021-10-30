$0.36 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 713,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,362. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

