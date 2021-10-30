-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. 823,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.56. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

