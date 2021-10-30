-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.24. 198,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $151.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.