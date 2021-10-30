-$0.23 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). American Well reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. American Well has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 126,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

