$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,330. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

