$0.19 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CORT opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

