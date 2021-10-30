-$0.13 EPS Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of VERO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 72,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.