$0.07 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $8.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

