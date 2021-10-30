-$0.07 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

