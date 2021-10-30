-$0.06 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

