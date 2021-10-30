-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marchex also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 647,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.28. 18,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,019. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.