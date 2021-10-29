Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zynga posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

ZNGA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 104,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,065,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Zynga by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,163,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

