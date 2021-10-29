Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZWS opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

