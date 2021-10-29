Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 39,837 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,543,999 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 39,837 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $67,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,108. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

