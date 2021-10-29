Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 2,106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $392,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,915.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,516.55 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

