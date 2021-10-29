Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,894,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,346,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,747.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,279,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.88. 19,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,068. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.32. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $321.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

