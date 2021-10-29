Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 65.0% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,321.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,220.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.