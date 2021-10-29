Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $21.47 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 207,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Shares of EW traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.33. 24,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,751. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

