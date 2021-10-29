Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $103,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,704. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $79.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

