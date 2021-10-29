Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $114.10 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,289 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,605 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $114,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Applied Materials by 288.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 218,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 162,579 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EMS Capital LP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 152.9% during the second quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 285,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 47,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 117,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

