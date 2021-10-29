Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 40,952 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $117,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $69,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded down $43.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $662.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $573.10 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.84. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.