Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,178,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.28% of Markel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MKL traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,321.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,813. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,247.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,220.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

