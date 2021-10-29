Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 35,216 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $152,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $675.43. 64,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $299.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $676.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

