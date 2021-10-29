Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZDPY opened at $0.83 on Friday. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

