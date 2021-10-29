Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ZDPY opened at $0.83 on Friday. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.
Zoned Properties Company Profile
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.