Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 45.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $746,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

