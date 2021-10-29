ZeusNetwork Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 100.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 92.6% higher against the dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $85,432.92 and $2.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZeusNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

