ZENZO Price Tops $0.0187 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $554,035.11 and $2,446.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00041284 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018321 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00436165 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00047125 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

