Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to “Buy”

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.