Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to “Buy”

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 120.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $307,955,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $112,241,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $89,268,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 241.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

